Konosuke Takeshita, Nic Nemeth & More Set For Republic of Lucha 7

Republic of Lucha has announced Konosuke Takeshita, Nic Nemeth and more for their next big event. ROL announced on Tuesday that ROL 7: Hit The Lights will take place on June 1st at The Temple in Los Angeles, California and announced a number of stars for the show.

The names announced included Takeshita, Brian Cage, John Morrison, Pentagon El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Nemeth, Thunder Rosa, Lio Rush, Nick Wayne, Speedball Mike Bailey, Alex Windsor, Rocky Romero, Daga, Jordan Cruz, Adrian Quest, Arez, and Dante Martin. You can see the announcement trailer below: