Konosuke Takeshita Comments on Past and Future AEW Matches

Speaking recently with Fightful, Konosuke Takeshita offered his perspective on various matches he’s wrestled with AEW. From his defeat of Kenny Omega at All In to his upcoming confrontation with Chris Jericho, Takeshita explained the impact of those bouts within his career and expressed his hopes for further AEW fights in the future. You can find a few highlights on the topic from Takeshita below.

On his All In victory over Kenny Omega: “I had a history with Kenny Omega from my DDT days. I won the tag belts from him and Ibushi, and he entrusted me with DDT. But I had never won a singles match before, so that was the reason I came to AEW, to accomplish that, so I was happy to accomplish that in the shortest possible time. He’s already a wreck from all the hard matches he’s had. Maybe it’s time to leave the quality of matches to the new generation. I’ll do that for him. I grew up watching the ‘Best Bout Machine,’ but from behind him.”

On his upcoming DDT fight with Chris Jericho: “Of course I could have had a match in AEW, and I think there’s a possibility of having a singles match in the future in an AEW ring. But I thought it made sense to have Chris Jericho in the ring with DDT, because it’s been 27 years since DDT was launched, and who could have predicted that the Chris Jericho of the world would be in that ring? That’s the biggest dramatic dream of all.”

On his hopes for future opponents in AEW: “Orange Cassidy has actually never had a match against me. He doesn’t look strong at first glance, but he also wore the AEW International belt for a long time. I would like to feel the core of his strength in a match. I would also like to have a match with Tomohiro Ishii in a singles match next, which might be feasible in the AEW ring, although they fought a little at Forbidden Door 2.”