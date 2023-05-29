Konosuke Takeshita Says He’s Reborn Following AEW Double Or Nothing

Konosuke Takeshita sided with the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Double Or Nothing, and he says he’s “reborn” following the heel turn. Takeshita appeared during the Anarchy In the Arena match at last night’s PPV and attacked Kenny Omega, allowing the BCC to pick up the win.

On Monday, the AEW Twitter account posted to wish Takeshita a happy birthday, and Takeshita retweeted it as you can see below: