wrestling / News

Konosuke Takeshita Says He’s Reborn Following AEW Double Or Nothing

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Konosuke Takeshita AEW Double or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

Konosuke Takeshita sided with the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Double Or Nothing, and he says he’s “reborn” following the heel turn. Takeshita appeared during the Anarchy In the Arena match at last night’s PPV and attacked Kenny Omega, allowing the BCC to pick up the win.

On Monday, the AEW Twitter account posted to wish Takeshita a happy birthday, and Takeshita retweeted it as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, Konosuke Takeshita, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading