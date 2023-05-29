wrestling / News
Konosuke Takeshita Says He’s Reborn Following AEW Double Or Nothing
May 29, 2023 | Posted by
Konosuke Takeshita sided with the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Double Or Nothing, and he says he’s “reborn” following the heel turn. Takeshita appeared during the Anarchy In the Arena match at last night’s PPV and attacked Kenny Omega, allowing the BCC to pick up the win.
On Monday, the AEW Twitter account posted to wish Takeshita a happy birthday, and Takeshita retweeted it as you can see below:
Reborn. https://t.co/cwse7SYhbW
— Konosuke Takeshita (@Takesoup) May 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- MJF On Not Going On Last At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says He’s Hurt, Talks Potentially Wresting at Forbidden Door
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4