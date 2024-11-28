wrestling / News

Konosuke Takeshita Returning To DDT Pro In January

November 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Konosuke Takeshita is set to make his return to DDT Pro for the company’s show in January. DDT Pro announced on Wednesday that the AEW International Champion will be in action at their Korakuen Hall event on January 3rd.

Takeshita’s opponent was not named. This will be his first appearance in the company since DDT Wrestle Peter Pan 2024, which took place in July.

