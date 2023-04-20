Konosuke Takeshita Makes Save For Kenny Omega From Blackpool Combat Club on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega got some assistance in The Elite’s feud against the Blackpool Combat Club in the form of Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Omega and The Young Bucks come out to the ring and call on the BCC to meet with them so they can hash out their issues.

Bryan Danielson came out and ran down the group, which led to the rest of the BCC coming down to attack. Danielson came down and said he was going to gouge Omega’s eye, which led to Don Callis coming out with Takeshita to make the save: