wrestling / News
Konosuke Takeshita Says He’s Returning to AEW Next Month
Konosuke Takeshita is set to return to the US and AEW next month. The DDT Pro Wrestling star posted to his Twitter account on Saturday to announce that he will be returning to the US, writing:
“Take: After 4.10, I’ll be going to America for a tour. Of course, it’ll be at #AEW . I won’t be going just to wrestle, it’ll be a challenge for Konosuke Takeshita against the world. Until 4.10 please give me your support here.
#ddtpro”
Takeshita appeared at the AEW The House Always Wins event in a 10-man tag team match and worked a couple of AEW Dark: Elevation matches.
Take: After 4.10, I'll be going to America for a tour. Of course, it'll be at #AEW . I won't be going just to wrestle, it'll be a challenge for Konosuke Takeshita against the world. Until 4.10 please give me your support here.#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/NnuJcdCjDh
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) March 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Stars React to Triple H’s Retirement: Ric Flair, Adam Cole, William Regal, More
- Ryback Reacts To Triple H’s Retirement: ‘He Was a Disappointment To Me But I Wish Him Well’
- High Profile People In WWE Pushing Vince McMahon To Keep Cody Rhodes’ AEW Aesthetic
- Details on Backstage Reaction To Those Denying That Cody Rhodes Signed With WWE