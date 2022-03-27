Konosuke Takeshita Says He’s Returning to AEW Next Month

Konosuke Takeshita is set to return to the US and AEW next month. The DDT Pro Wrestling star posted to his Twitter account on Saturday to announce that he will be returning to the US, writing:

“Take: After 4.10, I’ll be going to America for a tour. Of course, it’ll be at #AEW . I won’t be going just to wrestle, it’ll be a challenge for Konosuke Takeshita against the world. Until 4.10 please give me your support here.

#ddtpro”

Takeshita appeared at the AEW The House Always Wins event in a 10-man tag team match and worked a couple of AEW Dark: Elevation matches.