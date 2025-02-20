Konosuke Takeshita Set To Make CMLL Debut Soon

Konosuke Takeshita is heading to CMLL to make his debut for the company soon. On this week’s episode of CMLL Informa, it was announced (per Fightful) that the AEW International Champion is set to appear. The announcement was made in a video at the end of the show and no date was given for the appearance.

Takeshita will defend his International Championship against Orange Cassidy on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and, should he retain his title, defend it against Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution.