Konosuke Takeshita Set For Upcoming AJPW Event

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced that Konosuke Takeshita will be making an appearance for AJPW on January 27. He will appear on their event in Hachioji, Japan. Takeshita will team with Hideki Okatani against Yuma Aoyagi and Atsuki Aoyagi.

