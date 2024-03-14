Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander Added to Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

– AEW has announced a new singles match for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Rampage. Konosuke Takeshita will face Kommander in a singles matchup. Rampage will air on TNT tomorrow at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) and Action Andretti

* Toni Storm & Mariah May will compete in tag team action

* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver).

* AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament bracket to be revealed

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander