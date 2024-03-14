wrestling / News
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander Added to Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
– AEW has announced a new singles match for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Rampage. Konosuke Takeshita will face Kommander in a singles matchup. Rampage will air on TNT tomorrow at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) and Action Andretti
* Toni Storm & Mariah May will compete in tag team action
* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver).
* AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament bracket to be revealed
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander
TOMORROW!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT | TNT
After one of the most talked about matches of the year at #AEWRevolution, #DonCallisFamily’s @takesoup returns to face the high-flying @komandercrMX TOMORROW on #AEW Rampage! pic.twitter.com/8Erku0ti1N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2024