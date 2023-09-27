Konosuke Takeshita Says He & Will Ospreay Are the Best In the World

Konosuke Takeshita is partnered with Will Ospreay for AEW WrestleDream, and he believes they are the two best in the world right now. The two will team up along with Sammy Guevara against Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Kota Ibushi at WrestleDream this weekend, and Takeshita spoke with Tokyo Sports about teaming with Ospreay. You can see some highlights below:

On teaming with Ospreay and Guevara: “Right now, I am getting closer to becoming not only the best wrestler in Japan but also the best in the world. But if there is one such being besides me, it is Will Ospreay. The other guy, Sammy Guevara, and I have had many matches in DDT, and we are the Don Callis family, but in a way we are also the DDT family. When those two of us team up, it’s easy for us to prove that we are the best wrestlers in the world. The other team is the former best in the world, right? We want to show that we are the ones running the wrestling world now.”

On Ospreay and himself: “I think Will Ospreay over the last year or two has been the best in the world, no matter where you take his physicality, mentality, or charisma. But I myself also think that I am the best wrestler in the world. Wrestlers all over the world say I’m the best, and if I team up with Will Ospreay, who I recognized, we’re the best in the world, aren’t we? If I can prove that I am the best in the world, I will go anywhere. Ospreay can come to DDT, or I can go to New Japan and tag team with him. I’ll prove it on the first day.”