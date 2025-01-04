– AEW star and reigning International Champion, Konosuke Takeshita, was victorious at today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 event. Takeshita defeated Shingo Takagi in their Title vs. Title Match, scoring the win to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion. You can view footage of Takeshita vs. Takagi from today’s event, along with Takeshita and manager Don Callis in their post-match press conference, below.

Konosuke Takeshita now has the unenviable task of defending both of his titles tomorrow at the Tokyo Dome. He’ll be facing challenger Tomohiro Ishii in a singles bout at Wrestle Dynasty. Wrestle Dynasty will feature stars from AEW, ROH, CMLL, NJPW, and STARDOM. It will stream live on NJPW World and Triller TV.