Korakuen Hall 60th Anniversary Festival Results: NJPW and AJPW Present Supershow

NJPW and AJPW joined forces for a supershow to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The special aired on SKY PerfecTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Kosei Fujita def. Ryo Inoue

* Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) & Yoshitatsu def. Ryohei Oiwa, Takao Omori, Yuto Nakashima

* TAJIRI & Toru Yano def. Black Menso-re & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) & NEXTREAM (Atsuki Aoyagi & Yuma Aoyagi)

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Runaway SUPLEX (Shotaro Ashino & Suwama) & Dan Tamura

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kento Miyahara vs. Jake Lee & Taichi went to a time limit draw