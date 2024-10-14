wrestling / News
Kosei Fujita Accepts Challenge of Gabe Kidd For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed
October 14, 2024 | Posted by
Following his match at King of Pro Wrestling, Kosei Fujita accepted the open challenge of Gabe Kidd at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed. The match, which will be for Kidd’s NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, happens on November 8. Kidd wrote the following on Twitter in response:
