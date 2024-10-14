Kosei Fujita Accepts Challenge of Gabe Kidd For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Following his match at King of Pro Wrestling, Kosei Fujita accepted the open challenge of Gabe Kidd at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed. The match, which will be for Kidd’s NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, happens on November 8. Kidd wrote the following on Twitter in response:

I DON’T CARE ABOUT ANY BUSY BODY IN THE OFFICE GABE KIDD VS KOSEI FUJITA FOR THE NJPW STRONG OPENWEIGHT TITLE WILL BE THE MAIN EVENT IN LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS NOVEMBER 8TH AND I PROMISE YOU, THIS MATCH WILL SHOW THE TRUE SPIRIT OF NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING KOSEI DO YOU REMEMBER THE FIRST SENIOR WHO TOOK YOU OUTSIDE THE DOJO FOR DINNER⁉️ DO YOU REMEMBER WHO ALWAYS ENSURED YOU THAT YOU’LL MAKE IT TO THE TOP⁉️ IT WAS ME AND I’LL BE THE FIRST TO STRIKE YOU DOWN AND SEND YOU RIGHT BACK TO THE BOTTOM BUY YOUR TICKETS GET YOUR SEATS THE CHANGE OF THE GUARD HAS ALREADY BEGUN