Kosei Fujita to Miss NJPW Events Due To Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Kosei Fujita will miss several events on their Golden Series tour due to a shoulder injury. He is expected to be back in February. Tomorrow’s match at an NJPW event at Korakuen Hall has been changed from a tag team match (Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) to a singles match (Oiwa vs. Takahashi). The announcement reads:

Kosei Fujita has sustained a shoulder injury in training, and will be unable to participate in events through the end of January.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Fujita wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Changes have been made to upcoming cards, with January 20 in Korakuen Hall as follows:

2nd Match

Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa vs Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI ->

Ryohei Oiwa vs Hiromu Takahashi

The full amended schedule is available here.

Fujita is expected to return to action in February. We join fans in wishing him the best in his recovery.