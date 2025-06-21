Kosei Fujita vs. Jun Masaoka Added to NJPW Death Pain Invitational

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Kosei Fujita and Jun Masaoka for their upcoming NJPW Death Pain Invitational event on June 24. The event takes place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. Jun Kasai

* Hardcore Rules: Rina Yamashita & TBD vs. Masashi Takeda & Kenji Fukimoto

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, Katsuya Murashima & Daiki Nagai vs. Tatsuhito Takaiwa, GENTARO, Kengo & Dragon Libre

* Oleg Boltin & Toru Sugiura vs. Toru Yano & Tomoya Hirata

* Taiji Ishimori & Gedo vs. Takashi Sasaki & Mammoth Sasaki

* Kosei Fujita vs. Jun Masaoka

Fujita is currently next in line to get a shot at Desperado and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title after winning the 2025 Best of the Super Juniors tournament.