wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Set For 10-Man Tag Match At GLEAT Ver.MEGA In Japan
Kota Ibushi is set to compete in a 10-man tag team match at GLEAT Ver.MEGA in Japan next month. As Wrestling Inc notes, Ibushi has formed a team including AJPWs Shuji Ishikawa, Big Japan’s Daisuke Sekimoto, freelance talent Hagane Shinno, and Ganbare Pro’s Yumehito Imanari against El Lindaman, Check Shimatani, Soma Watanabe, Takanori Ito, and Kaito Ishida at the August 4th show.
The match will be Ibushi’s first in Japan since 2021. He is set to be part of Team Golden Elite in Blood & Guts against Team Blackpool Combat Club at this week’s AEW Dynamite.
Ibushi noted in a video (per Twitter’s @ash_mann1021) that each of his partners for the GLEAT match are over 40 with the exception of 37 year-old Imanari, who he said was “basically 40.”
エル・リンダマン「両国国技館大会はGLEATにとってピンチでもある。飯伏幸太に負けたらGLEATは終わりだ。
今まで沢山のプロレス団体が誕生し、勝負し、負けて、潰れていくのを見てきた。選手だけじゃなくファン、スタッフ全員が悲しい思いをしてきた。もうそんなの嫌なんだよ俺は！… https://t.co/CWCaC5hL0k pic.twitter.com/4fOt3Fxxa9
— GLEAT(グレイト)公式｜リデットエンターテインメント (@LIDET_ENT) July 16, 2023
Kota Ibushi decides on his partners for August 4th GLEAT Ryogoku show
TLDR: Since 5 guys in their 20s wants to face him, he's forming a team in their 40s. Those in their 40s really show growth due to aging and having need to change their style.https://t.co/CRCvTXM5bU#飯伏幸太
— アッシュ・Ash (@ash_mann1021) July 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Has Reportedly Left WWE, Note On Reason Why (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On Taking Lead Announce Spot For WCW Nitro, Why Ric Flair Wasn’t a Good Choice for Creative
- Ted DiBiase Recalls What He Saw In a Young Arn Anderson, Working With Jim Duggan
- Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match