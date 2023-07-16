Kota Ibushi Set For 10-Man Tag Match At GLEAT Ver.MEGA In Japan

Kota Ibushi is set to compete in a 10-man tag team match at GLEAT Ver.MEGA in Japan next month. As Wrestling Inc notes, Ibushi has formed a team including AJPWs Shuji Ishikawa, Big Japan’s Daisuke Sekimoto, freelance talent Hagane Shinno, and Ganbare Pro’s Yumehito Imanari against El Lindaman, Check Shimatani, Soma Watanabe, Takanori Ito, and Kaito Ishida at the August 4th show.

The match will be Ibushi’s first in Japan since 2021. He is set to be part of Team Golden Elite in Blood & Guts against Team Blackpool Combat Club at this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Ibushi noted in a video (per Twitter’s @ash_mann1021) that each of his partners for the GLEAT match are over 40 with the exception of 37 year-old Imanari, who he said was “basically 40.”