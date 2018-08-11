Kota Ibushi Advances to Finals of G1 Climax 28 After Beating Kenny Omega

– At today’s G1 Climax 28 Night 18 event, Kota Ibushi defeated his Golden Lovers tag team partner, Kenny Omega, in order to advance to the finals of the G1 Climax. Ibushi will now face Hiroshi Tanahashi in the finals of the G1 Climax tomorrow night.

You can also check out some short clips from the match that were posted on Twitter below. The G1 Climax 28 Finals will be held on Sunday, August 12. The event will take place at the Nippon Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan.