Kota Ibushi To Wrestle on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
June 21, 2025
As previously reported, Kota Ibushi made his first AEW appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s episode of Collision, confronting Kazuchika Okada. Now, Ibushi is set to wrestle on next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
An opponent for Ibushi was not named. So far, this is the only segment announced for the show Dynamite will take place at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. A new episode of Collision will also be taped that night.
