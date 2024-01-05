Kota Ibushi Apologizes For & Explains Match At NOAH The New Year

As previously reported, Kota Ibushi was hospitalized after his match with Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year event. The match was criticized online for Ibushi continuing to wrestle even though he could barely walk, suffering what appeared to be injuries to his ankles. He was unable to stand when it was over. In a post on Twitter, Ibushi apologized for his performance and explained what happened.

He wrote: “I was scammed by a place called C5 Clinic, which is spread all over the country, as I mentioned before. Take care of yourself, please. I think NOAH will release information about my surgery, fractures and dislocations, etc. I’m sorry for the match, everyone. It’s all my fault.”