Kota Ibushi Claims He Broke His Hand Training For Next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Kota Ibushi is set to return to AEW Dynamite next Wednesday, but the Golden Star revealed that he broke his hand training. In a post on Twitter, Ibushi revealed the injury ahead of his street fight with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Paul Wight vs. The Don Calls Family.

He wrote: “Street fight training is over. The back of my hand broke when I threw it in a full swing, but it would have healed in three days. I’m looking forward! I’m in the mood! Sorry if it’s not what you expected. I need to get insurance lol”