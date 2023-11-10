wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Claims He Broke His Hand Training For Next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
November 10, 2023 | Posted by
Kota Ibushi is set to return to AEW Dynamite next Wednesday, but the Golden Star revealed that he broke his hand training. In a post on Twitter, Ibushi revealed the injury ahead of his street fight with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Paul Wight vs. The Don Calls Family.
He wrote: “Street fight training is over. The back of my hand broke when I threw it in a full swing, but it would have healed in three days. I’m looking forward! I’m in the mood! Sorry if it’s not what you expected. I need to get insurance lol”
ストリートファイト練終了。拳というかフルスイングでいったら手の甲が折れたけど、3日あればもう治っただろう。#龍が如く使用#綺麗なストレートは打たない#骨折だーからなんだよ#痛覚なし
楽しみだ！気合いはいったぞー！
期待してるのと違ったらごめんなさい。保険かけとかないと笑 pic.twitter.com/NMj8ZxypgT
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) November 10, 2023
