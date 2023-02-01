wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Comments On NJPW Exit, Doesn’t Think He’ll Go To AEW Right Away

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kota Ibushi NJPW G1 Climax 29 Final Image Credit: AXS TV/NJPW

As previously reported, Kota Ibushi is now a free agent after his deal with NJPW expired. He will return to the ring at GCW Bloodsport against ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. In a post on Twitter, Ibushi commented on his exit from New Japan.

He wrote: “There were various conflicts, but thank you to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I chose the position of being free to renew my contract. Thank you for your long and condensed period. thank you. From now on, I hope you will watch over my path! I don’t know what will happen.

And in an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi spoke about his immediate plans, noting that he likely won’t go to AEW right away.

He said: “About money, I think it’s very much unnecessary, but for me the things I care about and what’s necessary [for me] are more important. So I don’t want to be in a match without meaning. There aren’t a lot of matches without meaning, but I think I’ll show up in places in the future that truly and fully understand me. A lot of my best friends are in AEW. My younger peers in Japan are also growing up [there?]. Nonetheless, I don’t think of going to AEW immediately. I want to have a ‘school’ in Japan. Once that’s been worked out, I think I’lI talk with AEW.

