Kota Ibushi Comments On Shoulder Injury, Says ‘Weight Control’ Is the Cause

Kota Ibushi has spoken out about his shoulder injury suffered in the G1 Climax 31 finals and what caused it. As reported, the ROH star is expected to be out for two months with a dislocated shoulder he suffered during his match with Kazuchika Okada in the finals. Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports about the injury and you can check out some highlights below:

On what caused the injury: “There is a cause for it, weight control. This time, I’ve lost or gained weight by then. I was able to practice Phoenix, but there were too many waves. If that is 100 grams different, it’s completely different (feeling). Because it’s such an advanced technique. That was 3 kilometers different on the day of the KENTA match (18th). I was intentionally increasing it for the championship deciding match, but I think I was tired … I wonder if my weight was definitely (influenced). I also saw the video, but if you look closely, it’s still heavier than usual. Low. The position of the (set) opponent is also close. I tried to fly closer, so I tried not to jump that much.”

On his initial reaction to the injury: “I knew that I had dislocated, but this time there was a lag of about 4 seconds (by the time I noticed). I don’t know if it was because I hit my face or if it was adrenaline. But the moment I moved to get up, the feeling of coming off suddenly came. I couldn’t move, I thought I couldn’t win anymore, so I made a gesture to Mr. Okada, ‘Please put in 3 counts cleanly.’ I didn’t know that the match was over, even though it was over. Is it because I hit my face? So I think (Red Shoes) Mr. Unno made an appropriate decision and stopped.”