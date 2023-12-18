Kota Ibushi Considered Retiring Over Shoulder Injury

Kota Ibushi was out of action for well over a year due to a shoulder injury, and he says he considered retiring due to it. Ibushi was on the shelf from October 2021 to March of 2023, and he recently spoke with Po Wrestling NOAH promoting his match with Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH The New Year where he said he considered hanging it up during his time off.

“I’m not sure when it will be over for me either,” Ibushi said (translation per Fightful). “I’m not the type to set my own time frame, so I want to do as much as I can. But…well…if I can’t do it anymore, if there is no more demand, I think it’s the end. If there is no more demand, I ask them to cut me off immediately. I’m the type of person who says that if I find out, I’ll quit immediately. Conversely, Mr. Marufuji is the type who decides. He has five years left. I hope I can play a role in that time.”

He added, “(I thought about retiring because) my shoulder injury was the biggest thing. I can’t move as much as in the past, as everyone wants me to. I have to use different techniques there. Of course, with my career, I can change things by doing different things, but if someone says, “That’s not what we want to see,” then that’s the end of me. That’s the end of the road for me. So in my case, it could end tomorrow. It could be a year from now, or it could be 10 years from now. I don’t know. When there is no more demand, it’s the end.”

Ibushi is signed to AEW and has competed there several times since he signed on board.