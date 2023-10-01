Kota Ibushi On His Current Goals, Would Like to Challenge For AEW World Tag Team Titles

Kota Ibushi has weighed in on his career goals moving forward ahead of his match at AEW WrestleDream. Ibushi is teaming with Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho against Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay at tonight’s show, and he spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of the match. A couple of highlights are below:

On his current goals: “I hope to be able to play a role in deepening the connection between Japan and the United States. After that, I personally want to have a dream match with a wrestler I have yet to fight. Hopefully you will soon know who that is. I love Tony Khan and AEW, and I am excited to be here. I’ve told Tony this many times. He said that AEW is the best professional wrestling organization in the world, so I am really looking forward to being part of it. I have many goals to accomplish, including at WrestleDream.”

On his team with Omega: “If I can get that chance to team with Kenny for those [AEW World Tag Team] titles, I could not even begin to use ordinary words to capture my feelings. Please know this–it would be spectacular. Teaming with Kenny, I would challenge myself to be extremely aggressive. We will show AEW that The Golden Lovers are immortal. That is all part of my destination in AEW. I hope that The Golden Lovers and The Elite will be able to further enliven the professional wrestling world.”