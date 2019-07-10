Kota Ibushi Currently Working With Ankle Injury

In a post on Twitter, Kota Ibushi revealed that he suffered an ankle injury during his match with KENTA during night one of the G1 Climax 29 tournament. He noted that he would not give up, which seems to imply that he will not miss any time in the tournament. The injury seemed to have occurred during a dive when he lands awkwardly on the ankle, and he can be seen holding it.

He wrote: “The leg was clean bone without fractures! Is it a ligament? Is it sprain? Yesterday I walked 100 steps today, although I did not stop cold sweating in 30 steps. Because there was an abnormal natural self-healing ability + hyperbaric oxygen treatment to tomorrow 200 steps goal! I woke up because of the time difference and pain, so I will go to the first floor anytime. I will not give up as much as I can from where I can!”