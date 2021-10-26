wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Dislocated Shoulder Recovery Estimated at Two Months
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has issued an injury update on former IWGP World Heavyweight champion Kota Ibushi. As noted, Ibushi suffered a dislocated shoulder during his match with Kazuchika Okada in the G1 Climax 31 tournament finals, causing the match to be stopped early due to Ibushi’s injury.
According to the announcement, Ibushi’s recovery will take two months. You can view the full announcement below:
An Update on Kota Ibushi
On October 21’s G1 final, Kota Ibushi suffered an injury in the ring that led to the match being stopped. After treatment from ringside medical staff, he was taken for a thorough evaluation.
The evaluation revealed a right anterior dislocation of the shoulder, and joint lip damage. Recovery is expected to take two months.
Further updates will be provided as to Ibushi’s return when more information is available.
We apologise for any concern caused, and join fans in wishing Ibushi the very best in his recovery.
