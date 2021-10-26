Kota Ibushi Dislocated Shoulder Recovery Estimated at Two Months

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has issued an injury update on former IWGP World Heavyweight champion Kota Ibushi. As noted, Ibushi suffered a dislocated shoulder during his match with Kazuchika Okada in the G1 Climax 31 tournament finals, causing the match to be stopped early due to Ibushi’s injury.

According to the announcement, Ibushi’s recovery will take two months. You can view the full announcement below: