Kota Ibushi Explains Why AEW Is His #1 Choice

Kota Ibushi says that he has AEW at the top of his wishlist, and recently explained why. The NJPW alumnus recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion and said that the company is his #1 choice.

“I don’t want to go out normally, I want to go out seriously,” Ibushi told the outlet. “I think I’m more suited to AEW than Japan. I already thought so during All In. I have many friends. There are even the best tag partners”

Ibushi teamed with The Young Bucks at All In in 2018, defeating Bandido, Rey Fénix and Rey Mysterio in the main event. He exited NJPW after his contract expired at the end of January and made his in-ring return at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on March 30th with a win over Mike Bailey.