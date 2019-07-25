Kota Ibushi Gives Update on Ankle Injury

– Kota Ibushi has provided an update for fans on the ankle injury that he suffered during the first night of NJPW G1 Climax 29. Ibushi suffered an injury to his ankle during his first match in the tournament, but noted that he’s doing better. Ibushi is still working despite the injury.

The post (translated by Google), reads:

“I returned from Hiroshima on the first bullet train but I can not sleep at all! But there was a stimulus that came in again in a long time in yesterday’s game. Enjoy the game. I completely forgot. There were a couple of reasons why I couldn’t enjoy it, but from now on I enjoy it! I remembered! Do it! I feel that my feet are doing well. This AT-mini is very good.”