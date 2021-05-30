Kota Ibushi Hints At Potential Match With Kenny Omega

Kota Ibushi saw Kenny Omega’s comments on who the best wrestler in the world is, and had his own interesting response. As noted last week, Omega retweeted a post by Chris Jericho calling him the “the best wrestler in the world today” with a tongue in cheek reply referencing Jim Cornette, his online critics, and Jim Ross, noting, “Meh. I’d rather believe the bigot cuck, dimwit e-drones, and the guy that thinks I’m the WWE champion.”

It took him a few days but Ibushi, who was a longtime tag partner of Omega’s as the Golden Lovers, chimed in on Saturday night. The NJPW star hinted at the idea of a match between the two, writing:

That may be true, but remember… Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far me and you can go.

Omega and Ibushi won gold together in DDT Pro and NJPW, the latter being a run with the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship in late 2010. Their team ran from 2009 through 2014 and then again from 2018 until Omega left NJPW to join the then-nascent AEW in January of 2019.