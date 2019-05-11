NJPW News: Kota Ibushi Hypes G1 Climax Opener in Dallas, Ticket Details for Dominion, New Podcast Episode Available

– NJPW released a new video this week featuring Kota Ibushi hyping this year’s G1 Climax opening event in Dallas, Texas. You can check out that video below.

Kota Ibushi stated on the card, “I want to show my usual wrestling. The same NJPW as we have in Japan. What everyone calls ‘Strong Style’ is now evolving within me. Fans want to see the ‘Strong Style’ and I want to show today’s version of it within NJPW.”

– Per NJPW.com, tickets for this year’s Dominion event go on sale on May 11 at 8:00 pm EST. The event is set for June 6 in Osaka, Japan.

– The latest episode of NJPW’s English podcast is now available. You can check out the episode RIGHT HERE. This week’s episode features Gino Gambino.