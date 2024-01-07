Kota Ibushi Injury Diagnosis Announced by Pro Wrestling NOAH

– As previously noted, wrestler Kota Ibushi was injured during his match with Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH The New Year. Pro Wrestling NOAH has now issued an announcement on the injury Ibushi suffered.

Per the announcement, Ibushi was diagnosed with a compound injury to the lateral ligaments of his right ankle and a ruptured right tibiofibular ligament. You can see the full announcement below:

Notice of diagnosis results for Kota Ibushi Kota Ibushi, who was injured at the Pro Wrestling Noah Ariake Arena tournament on January 2nd, was diagnosed with a compound injury to the lateral ligaments of his right ankle along with a ruptured right tibiofibular ligament. . We plan to conduct a separate detailed examination of his left leg and focus on treatment. We will update you as soon as we know the progress. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our fans and everyone involved, and appreciate your understanding and understanding.

Ibushi is also under contract with AEW. His signing was announced last November.