wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Says He’d Be Interested in Coming to WWE
February 10, 2023 | Posted by
Kota Ibushi is a free agent, and he says he would potentially be interested in a run in WWE. Ibushi exited NJPW when his contract expired at the end of last month, and he is said to have interest from several promotions.
Speaking with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi said he wouldn’t rule out going to WWE. He noted, “Of course, I’m interested in it. I’m good at producing players & I’ve created stars, so I don’t think there’s anyone who can control me even in that frame. I live so freely.”
Ibushi is currently set to face Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 over WrestleMania weekend.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Reveals How Long He Sat In Audience For AEW Dynamite Angle
- Jim Ross On WWE Not Having Interest In Shane Douglas In 2000, Konnan Not Being a Great Fit
- Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In 1988, His Thoughts On Dusty Rhodes At the Time