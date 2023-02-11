wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Says He’d Be Interested in Coming to WWE

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kota Ibushi NJPW G1 Climax 29 Final Image Credit: AXS TV/NJPW

Kota Ibushi is a free agent, and he says he would potentially be interested in a run in WWE. Ibushi exited NJPW when his contract expired at the end of last month, and he is said to have interest from several promotions.

Speaking with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi said he wouldn’t rule out going to WWE. He noted, “Of course, I’m interested in it. I’m good at producing players & I’ve created stars, so I don’t think there’s anyone who can control me even in that frame. I live so freely.”

Ibushi is currently set to face Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 over WrestleMania weekend.

