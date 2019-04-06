wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Wins IWGP Title At NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)
Kota Ibushi won the IWGP Intercontinental Title tonight at the NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard by beating Tetsuya Naito. Check out pics and video from the match below.
To see Kota Ibushi win his first IC Title, live, at the Garden… My god. #G1SuperCard pic.twitter.com/ljU1yYuPdg
— Robbie S. (@KHsNotebook) April 7, 2019
.@ibushi_kota and @s_d_naito have something special in store for us! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/uipkzz59t7
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
.@s_d_naito working Ibushi's neck, planting the seeds for Gloria and Destino #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/YqxHw95cdW
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
.@ibushi_kota!!! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/hhEk3KGZlV
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
Devastating deadlift German Suplex by @ibushi_kota! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/apbcHC1CM4
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
.@s_d_naito connects… DESTINOOOOOOOOOOOO! This match is INCREDIBLE! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/XAmP5Bnqs0
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
BOMA YE!! #NJPW #G1SuperCard https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/W5PfX6skiD
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) April 7, 2019
KAMIGOYE!!! #NJPW #G1SuperCard https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/kGdwR49w38
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) April 7, 2019
#NJPW #G1SuperCard https://t.co/IKsQw9WMvw pic.twitter.com/eMuJnF7jrc
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) April 7, 2019
Great match, congrats to the new IC Champ Kota Ibushi.#KotaIbushi, #Naito, #G1SuperCard , #NJPW, #ROH pic.twitter.com/7vNz0rsayx
— Damon C. (@WrestlingWNomad) April 7, 2019
Kota Ibushi did it!!!!! Amazing match 😭 #g1supercard pic.twitter.com/k4CDrqEInn
— Bryan Rose (@br26) April 7, 2019
