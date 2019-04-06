wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Wins IWGP Title At NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)

Kota Ibushi won the IWGP Intercontinental Title tonight at the NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard by beating Tetsuya Naito. Check out pics and video from the match below.

