Kota Ibushi Joins All In, Set For Starrcast Along With Kenny Omega

– Kota Ibushi has been announced for the All In show, which takes place on September 1st in Chicago, Illinois. Ibushi has been announced as appearing at the show, as well as the Starrcast fan convention that will take place during the same weekend.

Kenny Omega has also been newly-announced for Starrcast. You can see the announcement posts below:

Kota Ibushi is All In September 1st pic.twitter.com/v6id7ql76i — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) June 15, 2018

He’s an international star. He’s a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion & IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. He’s one half of the Golden Lovers & we’re proud to announce him as a guest superstarr on Sunday, 9/2! Kota Ibushi is #ALLIN at #Starrcast! pic.twitter.com/faOr72oW4l — Starrcast ‘18 (@Starrcast18) June 15, 2018