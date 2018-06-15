Quantcast

 

Kota Ibushi Joins All In, Set For Starrcast Along With Kenny Omega

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kota Ibushi All In

– Kota Ibushi has been announced for the All In show, which takes place on September 1st in Chicago, Illinois. Ibushi has been announced as appearing at the show, as well as the Starrcast fan convention that will take place during the same weekend.

Kenny Omega has also been newly-announced for Starrcast. You can see the announcement posts below:

