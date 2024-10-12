Kota Ibushi Claims Kenny Omega Is 2-3 Months Away From Return

During an appearance on Yuji Nagata’s Youtube channel (via Fightful), Kota Ibushi gave an update on the return of Kenny Omega, who recently trained with Ibushi during a stay in Japan.

Ibushi noted that it will “take about two to three more months” before Omega can return. However, he also said that Omega himself was unsure he’d be able to return and has trouble with some things. He’s been out of action since last December due to diverticulitis.