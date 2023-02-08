wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Launching His Own Wrestling School
February 7, 2023 | Posted by
Kota Ibushi is opening up a wrestling school in Japan. The NJPW alumnus told BBM Japan that he was opening a school to teach wrestlers that will run about 800,000 yen for six months (about $6,000) and will include dormitory and meals.
Ibushi didn’t provide further details on the school, and there’s no word on when it might open. Ibushi, who exited NJPW at the end of last month, is currently taking independent bookings and will compete at GCW’s The Collective over WrestleMania weekend against Mike Bailey.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Calls Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Segment as ‘Favorite Piece of Business’ Ever From Heyman
- Jake Hager Reveals How Talking About a Contract or a Union Could Get You Blacklisted by WWE
- Bruce Prichard On Whether WWE Had Interest In Lex Luger In 1988, John Studd Retiring
- Samu Explains Why Bloodline Acknowledgement Segment Didn’t Happen on Raw XXX