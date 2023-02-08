Kota Ibushi Launching His Own Wrestling School

Kota Ibushi is opening up a wrestling school in Japan. The NJPW alumnus told BBM Japan that he was opening a school to teach wrestlers that will run about 800,000 yen for six months (about $6,000) and will include dormitory and meals.

Ibushi didn’t provide further details on the school, and there’s no word on when it might open. Ibushi, who exited NJPW at the end of last month, is currently taking independent bookings and will compete at GCW’s The Collective over WrestleMania weekend against Mike Bailey.