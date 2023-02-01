Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9

Kota Ibushi has booked a match against Mike Bailey for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. GCW announced that Ibushi, who is a free agent following his NJPW contract expiring, will face Bailey at the Collective event.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 is set to take place on March 30th and will air live on FITE+. Timothy Thatcher has also been announced for the show.