wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9

January 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bloodsport 9 Kota Ibushi Mike Bailey Image Credit: GCW

Kota Ibushi has booked a match against Mike Bailey for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. GCW announced that Ibushi, who is a free agent following his NJPW contract expiring, will face Bailey at the Collective event.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 is set to take place on March 30th and will air live on FITE+. Timothy Thatcher has also been announced for the show.

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9, Jeremy Thomas

