Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
January 31, 2023 | Posted by
Kota Ibushi has booked a match against Mike Bailey for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. GCW announced that Ibushi, who is a free agent following his NJPW contract expiring, will face Bailey at the Collective event.
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 is set to take place on March 30th and will air live on FITE+. Timothy Thatcher has also been announced for the show.
