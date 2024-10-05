Kota Ibushi Set To Miss DDT Pro Events This Month

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced that Kota Ibushi will miss scheduled events on October 17 and 20. A reason for his absence was not provided.

The statement reads: “Ibushi was scheduled to appear at the Ueno event on October 17th and the Korakuen event on the 20th, but will be absent from these two events. We would like to offer our deepest apologies to everyone who was looking forward to Ibushi’s matches. We will provide refunds to customers who wish to do so.”