Kota Ibushi Set To Miss DDT Pro Events This Month
October 5, 2024
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced that Kota Ibushi will miss scheduled events on October 17 and 20. A reason for his absence was not provided.
The statement reads: “Ibushi was scheduled to appear at the Ueno event on October 17th and the Korakuen event on the 20th, but will be absent from these two events. We would like to offer our deepest apologies to everyone who was looking forward to Ibushi’s matches. We will provide refunds to customers who wish to do so.”
📢飯伏幸太選手、欠場のお知らせ
10月17日上野大会、20日後楽園大会に出場を予定していた飯伏選手ですが、2大会を欠場することとなりました。飯伏選手の試合を楽しみにされていた皆様には深くお詫び申し上げます。ご希望のお客様には払い戻しを実施いたします。https://t.co/SGX4f068J0#ddtpro
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) October 5, 2024
