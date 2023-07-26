wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Comments On Why He Moved Slow During Blood & Guts
Kota Ibushi made his AEW debut last week, aiding the Elite in their match with the Blackpool Combat Club at Blood & Guts. In a post on Twitter, Kota Ibushi explained why he moved slowly during the match. He said he stepped in thumbtacks and glass and it penetrated his boot, making it hard to walk.
He said: “I’m home. It’s my fault that I didn’t know thumbtacks and glass after all this time. I have thin wrestling shoes, so it penetrated and it was just painful from the middle, and I ended up moving like an old man.
I’m sorry! Far from being unable to kick, both ankles were stiff. Life with a cane for the first time in my life No, I’ll be cured tomorrow! That is Kota Ibushi!”
ただいま❗
今更ながら画鋲やガラスなんてしらなかった自分が悪い。
自分は薄いレスリングシューズだから貫通してきて途中からひたすら痛くておじいさまのような動きになってしまった。
くやしい！蹴れないどころか両足首がぶっ凝れた
人生初の杖生活❗いや、明日には治る！それが飯伏幸太だ！ pic.twitter.com/m4rxeT1U9s
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) July 26, 2023
