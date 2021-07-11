wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Pulled From NJPW Summer Struggle Night Two

July 11, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Kota Ibushi NJPW G1 Climax

NJPW has announced that Kota Ibushi will miss Summer Struggle Night Two on July 11th due to side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. Ibushi already missed Night One.

Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Shingo Takagi & BUSHI has been changed to Master Wato vs. Shingo Takagi.

The full press release is below.

As Kota Ibushi continues to suffer from side effects from a COVID-19 vaccination, in the best interests of wrestler health, he will not be participating on tonight’s Summer Struggle in Sapporo day two card.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ibushi wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Ibushi’s condition will continue to be monitored, and decisions made as to his participation in upcoming matches.

As a result of Ibushi’s absence, the following change has been made to tonight’s card.

Match 5

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs Shingo Takagi & BUSHI

Master Wato vs Shingo Takagi

