Kota Ibushi Says He’s Staying with NJPW ‘Until The Day I Die’

April 22, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Kota Ibushi took to Instagram to state that his new contract with NJPW is “until the day I die.” Ibushi returned to NJPW in February at The New Beginning. Thanks to Fightful for the translation.

Ibushi recently turned down an offer from AEW, saying he felt he could do everything he wanted to do in NJPW.

