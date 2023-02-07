wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Offers Updates On His Recovery, Says He’s ’90 Percent’ Better

February 7, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Kota Ibushi NJPW G1 Climax 29 Final Image Credit: AXS TV/NJPW

In a recent interview with Weekly Pro Wrestling, Kota Ibushi shared some details on his recovery after injuring his shoulder in 2021’s G1 Climax finals. Ibushi plans to re-enter the ring this year, having already booked a match at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport against Mike Bailey for late March with another fight at Joey Janela’s Spring Break on the day following. You can read a highlight from the interview with Ibushi below.

On his recovery progress and current status: “There is absolutely no problem in moving normally. I am passive in training, and there is absolutely no problem in rope work. I think I have recovered about 90 percent. I don’t have a problem with playing matches.”

