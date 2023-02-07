wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Offers Updates On His Recovery, Says He’s ’90 Percent’ Better
February 7, 2023 | Posted by
In a recent interview with Weekly Pro Wrestling, Kota Ibushi shared some details on his recovery after injuring his shoulder in 2021’s G1 Climax finals. Ibushi plans to re-enter the ring this year, having already booked a match at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport against Mike Bailey for late March with another fight at Joey Janela’s Spring Break on the day following. You can read a highlight from the interview with Ibushi below.
On his recovery progress and current status: “There is absolutely no problem in moving normally. I am passive in training, and there is absolutely no problem in rope work. I think I have recovered about 90 percent. I don’t have a problem with playing matches.”
More Trending Stories
- Jake Hager Reveals How Talking About a Contract or a Union Could Get You Blacklisted by WWE
- Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
- Bruce Prichard On Whether WWE Had Interest In Lex Luger In 1988, John Studd Retiring
- Samu Explains Why Bloodline Acknowledgement Segment Didn’t Happen on Raw XXX