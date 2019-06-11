Kota Ibushi Not Injured After Scary Bump At NJPW Dominion

During Sunday’s NJPW Dominion, Kota Ibushi took a terrifying bump when Tetsuya Naito gave him a German Suplex off the apron, and as he fell to the outside, his head clipped the ring. He was dropped on his head a few more times during the match, but that was definitely one that made people gasp.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the only injury that Kota Ibushi received after the match was a black eye. Ibushi lost the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Naito at the event after getting hit with Destino.