Kota Ibushi On the Odds of Him Teaming With Kenny Omega Again

In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi spoke about the possibility of reuniting with Kenny Omega as their team, the Golden Lovers. They haven’t teamed together since December 15, 2018, when they defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay on an NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome show.

He said: “I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other factors regarding that, but not while Kenny Omega is currently continuing to rise in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Will he drop the belt and go to AEW or where? Neither he nor I know. One thing I do know is that (1) I will be back. (2) How much I can move. (3) I don’t know if it will be this year, but I have a picture of it in my mind in the near future as much as possible. Actually. So I hope GL [Golden Lover] fans will wait for me. That’s about all I can say. Should Kenny continue to appear for New Japan once he loses the belt, then I don’t think we’re going to be able to wrestle together. However, he should be under a contract with AEW that [gives him more] freedom. So I think, depending on when his timing and my timing overlap, then there is a possibility that we will tag. There are still more problems with that, and I don’t want to tag with him if it’s not the right] situation to do so. Because the tag team with him is more special to me than anything. I think it will finally take shape once the time when we should wrestle [together], the conditions under which we should wrestle, our respective [physical] conditions, all of that has come together.“