Kota Ibushi on What It Would Mean to Win the IWGP Double Gold, What Naito Brings Out of Him

– NJPW1972.com recently interviewed Kota Ibushi ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 15. On Night 1 of the event, set for tomorrow, Ibushi will challenge Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles. The winner will face Jay White on Night 1 at the Tokyo Dome. Below are some highlights.

On if there’s anything he would cut out of his act he might bring back: “Yes. I think the last two or three years have seen my style really solidify, and that’s a good thing in many respects, but if you stop doing something it very quickly falls out of practice and leads to you not being able to do it again. But I will say, whether it goes for moves, or as a general rule in life, once something’s thrown away, I never pick it up again. Same goes with something I might give someone, or lending something; I’ve always lent people things feeling in my heart that they’ll never come back.”

Kota Ibushi on what it would mean to win both titles: “I think there’s so much I can do with both titles. I’ve said it a lot before, I think the Intercontinental title is for the strongest, and the Heavyweight is for the best. To hold both of those titles, and beat Tetsuya Naito to do it, that makes me hotter than ever. And beating Jay White on top of that? That wipes out that 2020 record, wipes out those three losses. I think I really could become God at that point.”

On how Naito can bring a mischievousness out of him: “He really is. This year we never really crossed paths, with us both being in different G1 blocks and everything. It’s been long enough that I wonder whether I can enjoy it as much as our other matches, but I do know that if I can, then that’s the key to me winning. If I don’t get that feeling of fun, then I know I’ve already lost. That’s the key to this match.”