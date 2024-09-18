Kota Ibushi Shares Pic With Kenny Omega, Says ‘We’re Not Done Yet’

Kota Ibushi teased a return to the ring with Kenny Omega, saying that the two aren’t “done yet.” Ibushi posted a photo to Twitter of himself and the AEW EVP at a training facility, as you can see below.

Ibushi captioned the pics:

“We’re just a few steps away from world domination! It’s been a while since we had a golden practice. We’re not done yet❗ Next AEW!!!”

Ibushi has been away from AEW since undergoing surgery on his ankle in January. He made his return to the ring for GLEAT in July but has yet to return to AEW TV, stating previously that that he would do so when Omega is ready to return and that AEW is his “home.”

Omega has been out since mid-December of 2023 due to diverticulitis. He returned for a promo segment on the May 8th episode of AEW Dynamite but has yet to give an update on when he may return to the ring.