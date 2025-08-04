Kota Ibushi Plans To Reintroduce Himself To AEW Audience

Kota Ibushi knows he’s been away from AEW for a while and hopes to reintroduce himself via good matches. Ibushi appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) and weighed in on being away from the company for a while.

“I was away from AEW for a long time, maybe people have forgot about me,” Ibushi said (per Fightful). “So again, I want to introduce myself by having good matches, and show more to the U.S.”

Ibushi made his return to AEW TV in late June.