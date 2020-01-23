Kota Ibushi Removed From NJPW US Tour, Updated Lineup

Kota Ibushi has been removed from NJPW’s New Beginning tour in the US after he caught the flu, which means he can’t travel to the country. Here are the updated lineups with Ibushi’s absence.

1/24 – Tampa, FL:

Clark Connors vs. Misterioso

Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Coughlin and Ren Narita

Karl Fredericks and TJP vs. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano

Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Zayne

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Lance Archer

Elimination Match: Rocky Romero, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga

1/26 – Nashville, TN

Alex Coughlin and Ren Narita vs. Misterioso and Alex Zayne

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Karl Fredericks

Clark Connors and TJP vs. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano

Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb

Yuji Nagata vs. Lance Archer

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga

1/27 – Durham, NC:

TJP vs. Misterioso

Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors

Alex Zayne, Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton vs. Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana and Toru Yano

Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Zayne

Ren Narita vs. Lance Archer

YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga

1/30 – Miami, FL:

Misterioso and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Clark Connors and TJP

Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Coughlin and Karl Fredericks

Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton vs. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano

Jeff Cobb vs. Ren Narita

Alex Zayne vs. Lance Archer

David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

Rocky Romero & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

2/1 – Atlanta, GA:

Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima vs. Ren Narita and Karl Fredericks

YOSHI-HASHI vs Misterioso

Colt Cabana and Toru Yano vs. Jado and Yujiro Takahashi

Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Clark Connors,Alex Zayne and TJP

Jeff Cobb vs. Lance Archer

Rocky Romero vs Chase Owens

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa