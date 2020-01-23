wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Removed From NJPW US Tour, Updated Lineup
Kota Ibushi has been removed from NJPW’s New Beginning tour in the US after he caught the flu, which means he can’t travel to the country. Here are the updated lineups with Ibushi’s absence.
1/24 – Tampa, FL:
Clark Connors vs. Misterioso
Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Coughlin and Ren Narita
Karl Fredericks and TJP vs. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano
Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Zayne
YOSHI-HASHI vs. Lance Archer
Elimination Match: Rocky Romero, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga
1/26 – Nashville, TN
Alex Coughlin and Ren Narita vs. Misterioso and Alex Zayne
YOSHI-HASHI vs. Karl Fredericks
Clark Connors and TJP vs. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano
Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb
Yuji Nagata vs. Lance Archer
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yujiro Takahashi
Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga
1/27 – Durham, NC:
TJP vs. Misterioso
Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors
Alex Zayne, Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton vs. Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana and Toru Yano
Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Zayne
Ren Narita vs. Lance Archer
YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga
1/30 – Miami, FL:
Misterioso and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Clark Connors and TJP
Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Coughlin and Karl Fredericks
Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton vs. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano
Jeff Cobb vs. Ren Narita
Alex Zayne vs. Lance Archer
David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi
Rocky Romero & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
2/1 – Atlanta, GA:
Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima vs. Ren Narita and Karl Fredericks
YOSHI-HASHI vs Misterioso
Colt Cabana and Toru Yano vs. Jado and Yujiro Takahashi
Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Clark Connors,Alex Zayne and TJP
Jeff Cobb vs. Lance Archer
Rocky Romero vs Chase Owens
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa
