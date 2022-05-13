Kota Ibushi Reportedly Feels He Can’t Go Back To NJPW After Recent Tweets

As previously reported, Kota Ibushi shared several messages showing his tension with NJPW officials and accused them of sexual harassment and dealing with the Yakuza. Ibushi’s issues seem to be with Kikuchi, who is part of the company’s talent relations department.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ibushi may be done with the company as he wants his release and doesn’t feel he can go back after his recent complaints. The tweets with Kikuchi show Ibushi wanting to quit, as he feels the company has taken advantage of him. Gedo has been trying to resolve things but Ibushi doesn’t seem to feel that’s possible.

One person ‘with years in the industry’ noted that if Ibushi was simply criticizing management in NPW, they could fix things. But he “broke trust and kayfaybe” and revealed things that are considered “firing offenses.” He is still a part of the roster at this time.