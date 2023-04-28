Kota Ibushi Reportedly Not Looking For A Full-Time Contract

Kota Ibushi recently hinted that he might be interested in appearing in AEW, and called it his #1 choice. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been no talks between Ibushi or AEW at this time and no moves made to bring him in. Those close to Ibushi claim that he’s not looking for a full-time contract. However, he is open to traveling for big matches that interest him, such as GCW Bloodsport.